Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,200 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Browning bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 43,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.28.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.71.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

