Zacks: Analysts Expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is ($0.33). AC Immune posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $397.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 10,327.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

