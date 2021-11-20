PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 1,700 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $68,663.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Equities analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $2,866,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PubMatic by 1,316.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 59.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after buying an additional 306,692 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PubMatic by 254.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PubMatic by 1,582.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

