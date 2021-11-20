PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 1,700 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $68,663.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Equities analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.