FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.000-$12.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.00-12.30 EPS.

FDS stock opened at $461.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $467.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $416.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $381.80.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,629 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

