Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 31st

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Dillard’s has raised its dividend payment by 76.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dillard’s has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $19.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $360.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $375.84.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dillard’s by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dillard’s by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.40.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

