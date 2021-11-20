Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) shares rose 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23.

About Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF)

Investec Plc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Wealth and Investment, and Specialist Banking. The Asset Management segment manages equities, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative services. The Wealth and Investment segment offers portfolio management, stockbroking, alternative investments, investment advisory services, electronic trading services, and retirement and succession planning services.

