HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Sets New 52-Week High at $119.60

Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €119.60 ($135.91) and last traded at €116.60 ($132.50), with a volume of 8825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €117.50 ($133.52).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €106.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €96.61.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.