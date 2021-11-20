Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.060-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $647 million-$648 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.010-$0.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NET. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cloudflare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.71.

NYSE:NET opened at $211.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.41.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total value of $11,089,904.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $6,850,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,955,603 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cloudflare stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

