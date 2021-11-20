Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Trading Down 10.7%

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO)’s stock price fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.91. 24,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,564,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Vita Coco Company Profile (NASDAQ:COCO)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

