Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Sets New 12-Month High at $324.48

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $324.48 and last traded at $324.13, with a volume of 2037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $320.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.30.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.94, for a total value of $1,687,502.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.81, for a total transaction of $2,091,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,723,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,048,271.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 201,072 shares of company stock valued at $56,364,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Morningstar by 49.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 46.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 52.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

