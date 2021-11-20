Knowles (NYSE:KN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.18

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.18 and last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 25287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.
A number of research firms have recently commented on KN. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86.
In other news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $770,261.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,739 shares of company stock valued at $8,583,576 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 66.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 33,979 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Knowles by 13.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 178.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 215,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 138,250 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Knowles by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 612,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 100,161 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 65,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Knowles (NYSE:KN)
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
