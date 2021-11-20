Knowles (NYSE:KN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.18

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.18 and last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 25287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KN. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $770,261.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,739 shares of company stock valued at $8,583,576 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 66.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 33,979 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Knowles by 13.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 178.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 215,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 138,250 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Knowles by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 612,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 100,161 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 65,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

