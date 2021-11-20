Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 178,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,423,110 shares.The stock last traded at $87.60 and had previously closed at $87.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.82.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Magna International’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the second quarter valued at about $82,776,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter valued at about $30,549,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 48.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after buying an additional 348,205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the second quarter valued at about $24,990,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 17.6% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,136,000 after buying an additional 228,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

