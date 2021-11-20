ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) CFO Zachary William Stassen Purchases 17,857 Shares of Stock

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zachary William Stassen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ViewRay alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $940.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.77. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ViewRay by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 363.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 9.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,311,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 37.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 57,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.