Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $439,000 Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $632,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $1,137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 227.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 123.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,396,000 after purchasing an additional 405,898 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,062 shares of company stock worth $5,300,837. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $143.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

