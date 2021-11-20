Cypress Capital Group Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average is $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $182.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

