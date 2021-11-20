Cypress Capital Group Has $214,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,906 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 78.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after buying an additional 7,119,217 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of General Electric by 121.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 157.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,639,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,900,000 after buying an additional 4,673,058 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1-year low of $76.74 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

