Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 624 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Qorvo by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Mizuho decreased their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.61.

QRVO stock opened at $155.19 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.41 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.74.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.