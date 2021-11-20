Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 36.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 245,744.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

NUS stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

