Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 4,706 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 181.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth $101,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.89.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

