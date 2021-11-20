Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 196,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 368,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after buying an additional 42,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $50.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

