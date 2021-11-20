Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Walmart by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,884,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

WMT stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.21. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $56,424,257.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,239,408 shares in the company, valued at $483,578,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,988,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,182,790 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.