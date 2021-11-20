Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,042,000 after buying an additional 374,462 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 138.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 430,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,882,000 after buying an additional 250,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $134.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $143.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

