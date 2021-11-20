TE-FOOD Price Tops $0.0568 on Major Exchanges (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $32.31 million and approximately $474,918.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00048360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00218762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00088773 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TONEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.