First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the October 14th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

FAAR stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,255. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43.

