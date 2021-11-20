Short Interest in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Decreases By 28.3%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 429,200 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the October 14th total of 598,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $511.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

