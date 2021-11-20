NXP Semiconductors Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.563 per share by the semiconductor provider on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

NXP Semiconductors has a payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $10.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of NXPI opened at $221.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.21. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $150.55 and a 1 year high of $228.72.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,923 shares of company stock valued at $36,799,611 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.84.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

