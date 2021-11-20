Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY) Plans Dividend of $5.25

Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY) declared a dividend on Friday, November 12th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 5.25 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Central Bancompany’s previous dividend of $1.65.
OTCMKTS:CBCY opened at $592.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $591.26. Central Bancompany has a 52 week low of $545.00 and a 52 week high of $605.00.
Central Bancompany Company Profile
