Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 537,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yellow were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellow during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yellow by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 91,256 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Yellow by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 406,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yellow by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 51,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Yellow during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $407,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $277,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YELL opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 3.25. Yellow Co. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $14.69.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

