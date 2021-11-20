Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 65.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 37,901 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,790,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,742,000 after acquiring an additional 166,311 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.1% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,027,000 after acquiring an additional 168,548 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,793,000 after acquiring an additional 142,191 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLOK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

