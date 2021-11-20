Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 237.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $250.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.95. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

