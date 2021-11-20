Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Lessened by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $839,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,384,000 after purchasing an additional 201,363 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $299.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.87. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.77 and a 52 week high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.10.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,640 shares of company stock valued at $19,895,827. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

