First Hawaiian Bank Sells 906 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,496. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $55.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

