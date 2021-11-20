Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $297.74 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

