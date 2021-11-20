First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $864,000 Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 310.9% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $535.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $489.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $549.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Guggenheim began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.32.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

