First Hawaiian Bank Buys 93 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,192 shares of company stock worth $8,585,596 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $154.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.77. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.17 and a 1-year high of $155.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

