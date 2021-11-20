Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 677.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 7.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

NYSE:CLX opened at $166.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.93.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.