Brokerages Set Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Price Target at $6.10

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

GGB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

GGB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. 6,992,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,195,218. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. Gerdau has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, analysts expect that Gerdau will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 71.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at about $130,692,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Gerdau by 4.0% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,647,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,822,000 after buying an additional 791,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gerdau by 134.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,105,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,922,000 after buying an additional 9,814,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gerdau by 176.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,876,000 after buying an additional 6,913,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gerdau by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,426,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,614,000 after buying an additional 114,322 shares during the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

