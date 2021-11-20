Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Short Interest Update

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Israel Discount Bank stock remained flat at $$60.00 during trading hours on Friday. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490. Israel Discount Bank has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.20.

Israel Discount Bank Company Profile

Israel Discount Bank Ltd. is a bank which engages in providing comprehensive banking services through a network of branches in Israel, direct banking services, and digital banking. It operates through the following segments: Household, Private Banking, Minute Businesses, Small Businesses, Medium Businesses, Large Businesses, Institutional Bodies, Financial Management, and Other.

