Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Director Sells 745 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total value of $495,506.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $663.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 92.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $571.69. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.82 and a 12-month high of $725.40.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EPAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.00.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
