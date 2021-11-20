Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Director Sells 745 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total value of $495,506.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $663.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 92.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $571.69. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.82 and a 12-month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 935.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,278,000 after buying an additional 342,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 285,923 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 201,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 89.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,574,000 after acquiring an additional 187,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.00.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

