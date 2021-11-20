Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.98 billion-$5.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.11 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.270-$0.300 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,956,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,906. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

