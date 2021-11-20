Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $263.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,596.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.30. The company had a trading volume of 125,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $174.53 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

