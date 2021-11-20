Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.99. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

