Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 262,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,291,000 after acquiring an additional 31,299 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $83.03 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.02.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

