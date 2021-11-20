CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 83.3% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in JD.com by 42.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CLSA upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

JD.com stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.42. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

