Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,343 shares of company stock worth $6,546,007. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $242.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.84 and a 12 month high of $246.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.31.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.81.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

