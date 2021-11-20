First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY stock opened at $153.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

