First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,534,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,188,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,869,000 after acquiring an additional 737,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,184,000 after acquiring an additional 109,194 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,494,000 after buying an additional 565,658 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $126.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.45 and a 200 day moving average of $124.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.68.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

