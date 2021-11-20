First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 560 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Amundi acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,006,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,767,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 791,732 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

NYSE:UPS opened at $208.47 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

