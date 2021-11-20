First Hawaiian Bank Has $896,000 Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,770,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EMN opened at $113.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $95.44 and a 12 month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

