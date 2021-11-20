Zero Market Cap Reaches $1.74 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $14,883.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zero has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.13 or 0.00302725 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00160844 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00101728 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004353 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,732,936 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

